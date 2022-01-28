Menu
2014 Hyundai Veloster

97,763 KM

Details Description Features

$13,297

+ tax & licensing
$13,297

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

Sale

$13,297

+ taxes & licensing

97,763KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8197290
  • Stock #: PW0052
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD2EU191747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 97,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!Interested in this vehicle and need more information? Contact our Internet Sales Team at 780.450.1021, SouthtownHyundaiSalesLeads@southtownhyundai.com or come on in!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
4 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
M/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

