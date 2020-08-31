2014 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD) NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) 3.251 Axle Ratio Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather Wrapped Shift Knob ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.251 Axle Ratio COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Automatic Headlamps Cargo Net Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone ...

