2014 Jeep Cherokee

155,793 KM

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

155,793KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8195805
  Stock #: PW8287
  VIN: 1C4PJMCB8EW323040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Cherokee 4WD, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, NO ACCIDENTS! North 2.4L I4 MultiAir 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000) Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Normal Duty Suspension
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir
9-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

