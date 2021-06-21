2014 Jeep Compass

$12,484 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 3 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7373237

7373237 Stock #: PW83685B

PW83685B VIN: 1C4NJDAB3ED532482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,392 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror CVT Transmission Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T M/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed M/T 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

