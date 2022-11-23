2014 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9397936

9397936 Stock #: 12870AB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bright White Clearcoat ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD) SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH/VINYL LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Driver Seat Height Adjuster Silver Interior Accents Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Li...

