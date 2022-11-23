Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

North 4WD

2014 Jeep Compass

North 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9397936
  Stock #: 12870AB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bright White Clearcoat
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service
DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH/VINYL LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Driver Seat Height Adjuster Silver Interior Accents Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Li...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

