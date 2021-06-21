Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

50,034 KM

Details Description Features

$41,997

+ tax & licensing
$41,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | unlimited | Heated Leather | One Owner | No Accidents

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | unlimited | Heated Leather | One Owner | No Accidents

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$41,997

+ taxes & licensing

50,034KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 50,034 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!  Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375  Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!    We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years!  We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.   *on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
6-Speed M/T
Requires Subscription

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

