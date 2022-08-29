$19,500+ tax & licensing
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
780-453-3325
2014 Keystone Hideout
26BHS WE Cold Mountain Package
Location
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Sale
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9202087
- Stock #: 22-0112
- VIN: 4X4TWDW24ET137874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Warranty Available
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4