2014 Keystone Hideout

0 KM

Details Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2014 Keystone Hideout

2014 Keystone Hideout

26BHS WE Cold Mountain Package

2014 Keystone Hideout

26BHS WE Cold Mountain Package

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Sale

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202087
  • Stock #: 22-0112
  • VIN: 4X4TWDW24ET137874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

