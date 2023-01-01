Menu
2014 Kia Sportage

69,048 KM

Details

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sportage

EX, AWD, BU Cam, Htd Seats and more

2014 Kia Sportage

EX, AWD, BU Cam, Htd Seats and more

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

69,048KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244298
  • Stock #: 23-0156
  • VIN: KNDPCCACXE7582865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,048 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New All Weather tires, New Brakes, New Windshield NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

