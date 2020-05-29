Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lexus of Edmonton

780-851-8858

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus ES 300

2014 Lexus ES 300

h Navigation Package

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus ES 300

h Navigation Package

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. 5139485
  2. 5139485
  3. 5139485
  4. 5139485
  5. 5139485
  6. 5139485
  7. 5139485
  8. 5139485
  9. 5139485
  10. 5139485
  11. 5139485
  12. 5139485
  13. 5139485
Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5139485
  • Stock #: BL2813
  • VIN: JTHBW1GG6E2068460
Exterior Colour
White[Starfire Pearl]
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, sunroof, and much more! One owner, locally owned. Brand new front brakes! Financing Available O.A.C. Email/Call to schedule a test drive today! We are happy to supply you with a FREE CAR-PROOF report. All of our vehicles go through a vigorous inspection by our highly trained Lexus technicians and are reconditioned followed by a professional detailing. Lexus of Edmonton has won the Pursuit of Excellence for guest service 12 years in a row. We invite you to come discover why Lexus of Edmonton is number one for guest service and satisfaction in Canada. Check out our Google reviews 4.9 Star rating on over 1,400 reviews. Lexus of Edmonton is Proud to be a full disclosure Dealership. What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST. Come feel the difference! AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2018 GMC Yukon
 49,400 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 St...
 8,500 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 Lu...
 50,250 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory