2014 Lexus ES 300

+ taxes & licensing
780-851-8858
11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1
780-851-8858
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, sunroof, and much more! One owner, locally owned. Brand new front brakes! Financing Available O.A.C. Email/Call to schedule a test drive today! We are happy to supply you with a FREE CAR-PROOF report. All of our vehicles go through a vigorous inspection by our highly trained Lexus technicians and are reconditioned followed by a professional detailing. Lexus of Edmonton has won the Pursuit of Excellence for guest service 12 years in a row. We invite you to come discover why Lexus of Edmonton is number one for guest service and satisfaction in Canada. Check out our Google reviews 4.9 Star rating on over 1,400 reviews. Lexus of Edmonton is Proud to be a full disclosure Dealership. What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST. Come feel the difference! AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1