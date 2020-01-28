Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Lexus RX 350

TOURING PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus RX 350

TOURING PACKAGE

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4548276
  3. 4548276
  4. 4548276
  5. 4548276
  6. 4548276
  7. 4548276
  8. 4548276
  9. 4548276
  10. 4548276
  11. 4548276
  12. 4548276
  13. 4548276
  14. 4548276
  15. 4548276
  16. 4548276
  17. 4548276
  18. 4548276
  19. 4548276
  20. 4548276
  21. 4548276
  22. 4548276
  23. 4548276
  24. 4548276
  25. 4548276
  26. 4548276
  27. 4548276
  28. 4548276
  29. 4548276
  30. 4548276
  31. 4548276
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,700KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4548276
  • Stock #: BL2727A
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA3EC229778
Exterior Colour
White[Starfire Pearl]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • woodgrain trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • USB port
  • WOODEN STEERING WHEEL
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Cargo Cover -Interior
  • Trailer Tow Pkg -Aftermarket
  • Blind spot information system
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Front-Mud and Snow Tires
  • Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2017 Lexus GS 460 St...
 45,000 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus IS Luxury...
 25,600 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX Standa...
 20,000 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message