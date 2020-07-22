Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus RX 450h

103,389 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus RX 450h

2014 Lexus RX 450h

Hybrid - One Owner! Accident Free Carfax!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus RX 450h

Hybrid - One Owner! Accident Free Carfax!

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 5385650
  2. 5385650
  3. 5385650
  4. 5385650
  5. 5385650
  6. 5385650
  7. 5385650
  8. 5385650
  9. 5385650
  10. 5385650
  11. 5385650
  12. 5385650
  13. 5385650
  14. 5385650
  15. 5385650
  16. 5385650
  17. 5385650
  18. 5385650
  19. 5385650
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5385650
  • Stock #: J02874A
  • VIN: JTJBC1BA6E2453284

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,389KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,389 KM

Vehicle Description

** Under 104,000 Kilometres, Keyless Entry, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Mark Levinson Sound System, Rear Seat Entertainment, Heads Up Display, Remote Starter

This RX450H is in excellent condition. With a Brown exterior and a Beige interior, it presents itself exceptionally. Well equipped with many features, the RX450H brings practicality and elegance to ownership. Powered by a Hybrid powertrain, a responsive yet highly economical driving experience is delivered. Backed by full time all-wheel drive, this award-winning vehicle also excels through varying road conditions.

Coming to us from the original owner, 3M protection has already been applied to the front of the vehicle to ensure protection from rock chips and road debris. With an accident free Carfax, this RX350H is ready for its proud new owner.

Text 780-484-1818 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2014 Land Rover Rang...
 78,000 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 45,950 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 24,650 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory