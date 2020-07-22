2014 Lexus RX 450h

+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2960
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2960
** Under 104,000 Kilometres, Keyless Entry, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Mark Levinson Sound System, Rear Seat Entertainment, Heads Up Display, Remote Starter
This RX450H is in excellent condition. With a Brown exterior and a Beige interior, it presents itself exceptionally. Well equipped with many features, the RX450H brings practicality and elegance to ownership. Powered by a Hybrid powertrain, a responsive yet highly economical driving experience is delivered. Backed by full time all-wheel drive, this award-winning vehicle also excels through varying road conditions.
Coming to us from the original owner, 3M protection has already been applied to the front of the vehicle to ensure protection from rock chips and road debris. With an accident free Carfax, this RX350H is ready for its proud new owner.
Text 780-484-1818 for immediate response.
We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.
Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
