2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7193993

7193993 Stock #: 11654A

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 11654A

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start HD Radio Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.