Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Gs-Sky Hb

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Gs-Sky Hb

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7193993
  • Stock #: 11654A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 11654A
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2017 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD
 67,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX Pr...
 127,303 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 24,560 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory