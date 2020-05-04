Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,489KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4954365
  • Stock #: O203
  • VIN: JM1GJ1V60E1113897
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2014 Mazda Mazda6! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan is still under 75,000 kilometers! Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a blind spot monitoring system, rain sensing wipers, and air conditioning. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

