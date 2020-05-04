13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3
Introducing the 2014 Mazda Mazda6! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan is still under 75,000 kilometers! Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a blind spot monitoring system, rain sensing wipers, and air conditioning. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
