2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Listing ID: 10052514

10052514 Stock #: PK19698A

PK19698A VIN: WDDKJ8JB9EF272304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PK19698A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Climate Comfort Front Seats Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE AMG SPORT PACKAGE Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT BLACK Burl Walnut Wood Trim Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Advanced Driving Assistance Package Driving Assistance Package Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T LED Lighting System Beige Fabric Roof Liner Led Headlights Piano Black Lacquer Wood Trim Aluminum Trim (Structured Surface) Black/Black Aluminum Trim (Cross Grain) Generic Sun/Moonroof Polar White DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC Requires Subscription Obsidian Black Metallic DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC TENORITE GREY METALLIC Palladium Silver Metallic Driver Monitoring Front Collision Warning WHEELS: 18" AMG 5-TWIN-SPOKE CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC BENGAL RED/BLACK SILK BEIGE/ESPRESSO BROWN DOLOMITE BROWN METALLIC ALPACA GREY/BLACK PREMIUM PACKAGE (MPX) ARAGONITE SILVER METALLIC ESPRESSO BROWN/BLACK FIRE OPAL DEEP SEA BLUE/SILK BEIGE NATURAL BEIGE/BLACK ESPRESSO BROWN/SILK BEIGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.