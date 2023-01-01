Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10052514
  • Stock #: PK19698A
  • VIN: WDDKJ8JB9EF272304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PK19698A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 comes well equipped with skyroof, paddle gear shifts, memory seats, steering wheel controls, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, push start, power heated/vented leather seats, dual climate controls, navigation, rear view camera, park assist and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 302hp @6500 rpm and 273 ft-lb @3500 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a 7-Speed A/T transmission. The E-Class can seat up to 4 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Climate Comfort Front Seats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
AMG SPORT PACKAGE
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Burl Walnut Wood Trim
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Advanced Driving Assistance Package
Driving Assistance Package
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
LED Lighting System
Beige Fabric Roof Liner
Led Headlights
Piano Black Lacquer Wood Trim
Aluminum Trim (Structured Surface)
Black/Black
Aluminum Trim (Cross Grain)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Polar White
DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Obsidian Black Metallic
DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
TENORITE GREY METALLIC
Palladium Silver Metallic
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
WHEELS: 18" AMG 5-TWIN-SPOKE
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
BENGAL RED/BLACK
SILK BEIGE/ESPRESSO BROWN
DOLOMITE BROWN METALLIC
ALPACA GREY/BLACK
PREMIUM PACKAGE (MPX)
ARAGONITE SILVER METALLIC
ESPRESSO BROWN/BLACK
FIRE OPAL
DEEP SEA BLUE/SILK BEIGE
NATURAL BEIGE/BLACK
ESPRESSO BROWN/SILK BEIGE

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

