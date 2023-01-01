$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-242-5791
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
844-242-5791
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10052514
- Stock #: PK19698A
- VIN: WDDKJ8JB9EF272304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PK19698A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 comes well equipped with skyroof, paddle gear shifts, memory seats, steering wheel controls, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, push start, power heated/vented leather seats, dual climate controls, navigation, rear view camera, park assist and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 302hp @6500 rpm and 273 ft-lb @3500 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a 7-Speed A/T transmission. The E-Class can seat up to 4 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.