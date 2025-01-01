$37,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E63 AMG
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,761KM
VIN WDDHF7GB9EA999548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 161,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG Black has 161,761 KM on it. 5.5L 8 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $37,900.00.
Unleash pure performance and luxury with this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG S 4MATIC Wagon, powered by a handcrafted 5.5L Bi-Turbo V8 producing a staggering 577 horsepower and paired with AMG-tuned all-wheel drive for thrilling, all-weather capability. This ultra-rare wagon delivers supercar power and daily-driver practicality in one sleek black-on-black package. Inside, youll find premium leather, a Harman Kardon sound system, navigation, heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power sunroofperfectly blending comfort with cutting-edge tech. Safety features like blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise, and a full suite of airbags ensure confidence behind the wheel. Available now at Diamond Motors in Edmonton, this AMG wagon is fully inspected, finance-ready, and backed by our no-pressure buying experience. Call 587-444-3300 to schedule your test drive or visit diamondmotors.ca to learn more.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25108
At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class