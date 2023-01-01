2014 Nissan Juke

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 4 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10535379

10535379 Stock #: PC9966

PC9966 VIN: JN8AF5MV6ET359966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9966

Mileage 142,422 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Leather Appointed Seat Trim Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged STANDARD PAINT BLACK PEARL WHITE A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel Black/Red Generic Sun/Moonroof GUN METALLIC GRAPHITE BLUE METALLIC CAYENNE RED METALLIC Requires Subscription SAPPHIRE BLACK METALLIC Package LN10 w/No Options BORDEAUX BLACK METALLIC PACKAGE LN00 W/NO OPTIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.