2014 Nissan Juke

142,422 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2014 Nissan Juke

2014 Nissan Juke

2014 Nissan Juke

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10535379
  • Stock #: PC9966
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV6ET359966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9966
  • Mileage 142,422 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
PEARL WHITE
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Black/Red
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GUN METALLIC
GRAPHITE BLUE METALLIC
CAYENNE RED METALLIC
Requires Subscription
SAPPHIRE BLACK METALLIC
Package LN10 w/No Options
BORDEAUX BLACK METALLIC
PACKAGE LN00 W/NO OPTIONS

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

