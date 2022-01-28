2014 Nissan Juke

$17,907 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8235621

8235621 Stock #: 22GN8311A

22GN8311A VIN: JN8AF5MV8ET365428

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Requires Subscription

