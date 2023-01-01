Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

237,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109655
  • Stock #: PA75
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6EC677865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PA75
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AND WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE
 
THIS IS 2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER S-4WD-B/CAMERA-
ONE OWNER-
 
CLEAN CARFAX.....ACCIDENT FREE
 
REMOTE CAR STARTER
 
CALL 7804791990
TEXT 7809346289
 
12336-66ST EDMONTON AB
 
OPEN FROM 10AM TO 6PM
 
Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - Automatic Headlight - AM/FM Stereo - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - CD Player - Center Arm Rest - Child-Safety Locks - Cloth Interior - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - DVD Player - Daytime Running Lights - Digital Clock - Driver Side Airbag - Dual impact Airbags - Multi-Zone A/C - Fog Lights - Folding Rear Seat - 3rd Row Seating - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Keyless Entry - Leather Steering Wheels - Passenger Airbag - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Seat - Power Steering - Power-Assist Disc Brakes - Premium Audio - Rear Window Defroster - Rear Windows Wiper - Remote Trunk Release - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Electronic Stability Control - Tilt Steering - Low Tire Pressure Warning - Tow Package - Traction Control - Trip Odometer - Wood Trim Interior - Xenon Headlights -

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

