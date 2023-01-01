$11,999+ tax & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
237,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109655
- Stock #: PA75
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM6EC677865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS IS 2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER S-4WD-B/CAMERA-
ONE OWNER-
CLEAN CARFAX.....ACCIDENT FREE
REMOTE CAR STARTER
CALL 7804791990
TEXT 7809346289
12336-66ST EDMONTON AB
OPEN FROM 10AM TO 6PM
Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - Automatic Headlight - AM/FM Stereo - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - CD Player - Center Arm Rest - Child-Safety Locks - Cloth Interior - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - DVD Player - Daytime Running Lights - Digital Clock - Driver Side Airbag - Dual impact Airbags - Multi-Zone A/C - Fog Lights - Folding Rear Seat - 3rd Row Seating - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Keyless Entry - Leather Steering Wheels - Passenger Airbag - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Seat - Power Steering - Power-Assist Disc Brakes - Premium Audio - Rear Window Defroster - Rear Windows Wiper - Remote Trunk Release - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Electronic Stability Control - Tilt Steering - Low Tire Pressure Warning - Tow Package - Traction Control - Trip Odometer - Wood Trim Interior - Xenon Headlights -
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
