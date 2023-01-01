Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

178,368 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV, Pano Roof, Htd Seats, Bu Cam, Remote start

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV, Pano Roof, Htd Seats, Bu Cam, Remote start

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

  1. 1677103740
  2. 1677103739
  3. 1677103739
  4. 1677103739
  5. 1677103737
  6. 1677103641
  7. 1677103739
  8. 1677103737
  9. 1677103738
  10. 1677103737
  11. 1677103737
  12. 1677103738
  13. 1677103740
  14. 1677103738
  15. 1677103737
  16. 1677103739
  17. 1677103737
  18. 1677103738
  19. 1677103739
  20. 1677103642
  21. 1677103738
  22. 1677103642
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642628
  • Stock #: 23-0021A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXEC805338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,368 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2014 Nissan Rogue SV...
 178,368 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 Sport ...
 105,250 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 55,195 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory