$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2014 Nissan Versa
2014 Nissan Versa
4dr Sdn I4 1.6
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
156,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446767
- Stock #: DFDFD
- VIN: 3N1CN7AP5EL822633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # DFDFD
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CALL 780***479***1990 TEXT/CALL 780***934**6289 WITH WINTER TIRES 2014 NISSAN VERSA 4D SEDAN 1.6L 4 cylinder automatic transmission. The car has seats for 5 people. Automatic Transmission, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
