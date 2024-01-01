$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
$109 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Polaris RZR 1000 XP is a high-performance side-by-side designed for off-road enthusiasts who crave power and adventure. Powered by a robust 999cc engine, this machine delivers exceptional torque and acceleration, perfect for conquering challenging terrains with ease. Its advanced suspension system and rugged construction ensure a smooth and controlled ride, whether you're tackling rocky trails or speeding through open landscapes. With low kilometers and in excellent condition, this vehicle has been fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2014 Polaris RZR 1000 XP easy and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're navigating tough trails, enjoying high-speed adventures, or tackling off-road challenges, this side-by-side is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2014 Polaris RZR 1000 XP.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Western Drives
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259