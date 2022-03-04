Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Porsche Cayenne

70,007 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2014 Porsche Cayenne

2014 Porsche Cayenne

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

  1. 8553152
  2. 8553152
  3. 8553152
  4. 8553152
  5. 8553152
  6. 8553152
  7. 8553152
  8. 8553152
  9. 8553152
  10. 8553152
  11. 8553152
  12. 8553152
  13. 8553152
  14. 8553152
  15. 8553152
  16. 8553152
  17. 8553152
  18. 8553152
  19. 8553152
  20. 8553152
  21. 8553152
  22. 8553152
  23. 8553152
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,007KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8553152
  • Stock #: PC5520
  • VIN: WP1AB2A22ELA58268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Plus Package | Tow Package | 14-Way Power Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats | Parking Sensors | Adaptive Air Suspension | Sunrooof | Bose Audio | 19" Wheels | Keyless Entry |Call/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this 2014 Porsche Cayenne S:We are very pleased to offer this Pre-owned 2014 Porsche Cayenne S, finished in Meteor Grey Metallic exterior with a Black leather interior.This 2014 Porsche Cayenne S has no accidents as indicated by CarFax and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification.Competitive Financing & Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this 2016 Porsche Cayenne yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Tires: P255/55R18 AS
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 8J X 18" ET 53 CAYENNE S III

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Edmonton

2014 Porsche Cayenne
70,007 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3
155,800 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model X
33,373 KM
$136,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory