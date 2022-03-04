$49,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2963
2014 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2963
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8553152
- Stock #: PC5520
- VIN: WP1AB2A22ELA58268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Plus Package | Tow Package | 14-Way Power Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats | Parking Sensors | Adaptive Air Suspension | Sunrooof | Bose Audio | 19" Wheels | Keyless Entry |Call/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this 2014 Porsche Cayenne S:We are very pleased to offer this Pre-owned 2014 Porsche Cayenne S, finished in Meteor Grey Metallic exterior with a Black leather interior.This 2014 Porsche Cayenne S has no accidents as indicated by CarFax and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification.Competitive Financing & Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this 2016 Porsche Cayenne yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.