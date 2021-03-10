2014 RAM 1500

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Receiver Hitch Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats
