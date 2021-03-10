2014 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 4 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6819053

6819053 Stock #: 11421A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,460 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Spray in Bedliner Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Sport Performance Hood Black Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Humidity Sensor Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Receiver Hitch Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.