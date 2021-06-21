Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

208,591 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7509387
  • Stock #: 20227C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: Tip Start
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust USB Charging Ports 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Dr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2021 Chevrolet Trail...
 17,400 KM
$36,994 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 58,713 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 GMC Sierra 1500...
 275,041 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory