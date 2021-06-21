2014 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 8 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 156,867 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 180 Amp Alternator TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Conventional Spare Tire True Blue Pearlcoat Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD) TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD) GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS) RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM Requires Subscription DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat ENGINE: 6.4L V8 HEMI MDS -inc: GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) 180 Amp Alternator QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 HEMI MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE) LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Rear View Auto Dim Mirr... SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Fog Lamps Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Bright/Bright Billets Grille Luxury Group Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Sig...

