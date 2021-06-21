Menu
2014 RAM 2500

156,867 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

SLT

2014 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7368929
  • Stock #: 20227B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
180 Amp Alternator
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Conventional Spare Tire
True Blue Pearlcoat
Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS)
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 HEMI MDS -inc: GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) 180 Amp Alternator
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 HEMI MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE)
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Rear View Auto Dim Mirr...
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Fog Lamps Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Bright/Bright Billets Grille Luxury Group Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Sig...

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

