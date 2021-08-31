Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

131,096 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

S / 6 Speed Manual / Leather Heated Seats / Sunroof

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

131,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7606330
  • Stock #: PW9791
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3EC009791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Onw owner, Manuel, Keyless entry.

This 2014 Toyota Corolla S is for sale today at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2014 Toyota Corolla S with a 6 speed manuel tranmission. This is the perfect car for anyone, With FWD sllowing for fast grip and fast acceloration. This Corolla is great for any travel. With powered driver seat, Leather interiors, Heated front seats and back up camera, This Corolla give ample trunk space and foldable back seats to allow for greater space. With great fuel economy this Corolla is the perfect starter car for all people. With cup holders in the front and back the Toyota Corlla S has a lot to offer. To find out more about our 2014 Toyota Corolla S come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

