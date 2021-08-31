+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2962
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2962
+ taxes & licensing
Onw owner, Manuel, Keyless entry.
This 2014 Toyota Corolla S is for sale today at Go Nissan North.
Here we have the 2014 Toyota Corolla S with a 6 speed manuel tranmission. This is the perfect car for anyone, With FWD sllowing for fast grip and fast acceloration. This Corolla is great for any travel. With powered driver seat, Leather interiors, Heated front seats and back up camera, This Corolla give ample trunk space and foldable back seats to allow for greater space. With great fuel economy this Corolla is the perfect starter car for all people. With cup holders in the front and back the Toyota Corlla S has a lot to offer. To find out more about our 2014 Toyota Corolla S come on down to Go Nissan North today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5