$18,998+ tax & licensing
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Go Mazda
780-436-9970
2014 Toyota Corolla
Location
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
104,387KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8966176
- Stock #: PT8471
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4EC009718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,387 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Corolla CE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
