2014 Toyota Corolla

Listing ID: 8966176

8966176 Stock #: PT8471

PT8471 VIN: 2T1BURHE4EC009718

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Light Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,387 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag M/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T Led Headlights

