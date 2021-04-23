Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Highlander

105,850 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lexus of Edmonton

780-851-8858

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6994805
  • Stock #: L18638A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 105,850 KM

Vehicle Description

For a first-class car-shopping experience, turn to Lexus of Edmonton. Our Lexus dealership in Edmonton, AB, carries more inventory than any other Lexus dealership in Western Canada, meaning you will have plenty of options when you shop with us. We are a customer-first dealership and are happy to assist you with purchasing either a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus vehicle. Lexus of Edmonton offers exceptional Lease options, along with flexible Financing. Take advantage of our various VIP amenities which include the Lexus Sol Spa, Valet Service, Complimentary Breakfast, Complimentary Car Wash, Paint, and Rock Chip Repair, and more. Conveniently located at 11204 170 Street Edmonton, AB | T5S 2X1 | 780.466.8300

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2017 Lexus NX 200t F...
 51,350 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RX 350 Ex...
 71,500 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus GX 460 St...
 84,900 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory