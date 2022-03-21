Menu
2014 Toyota Matrix

73,401 KM

Details

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

73,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8966179
  • Stock #: PT8472
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE5EC134332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof

