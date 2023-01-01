Menu
2014 Toyota Prius

100,974 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

C

2014 Toyota Prius

C

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

100,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606940
  • Stock #: PT8865
  • VIN: JTDKDTB30E1060335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Prius c

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

