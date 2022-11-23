Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

169,240 KM

Details Description

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2014 Toyota Venza

2014 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

2014 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9439485
  • Stock #: 22266
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB0EU057839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22266
  • Mileage 169,240 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


Just Arrived 2014 Toyota Venza XLE AWD Brown has 169,240 KM on it. 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, All Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $20,900.00.


LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, TWO SETS OF KEYS, AND MUCH MORE!


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 22266


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

