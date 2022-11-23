2014 Toyota Venza

$20,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 2 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9439485

9439485 Stock #: 22266

22266 VIN: 4T3BA3BB0EU057839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22266

Mileage 169,240 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.