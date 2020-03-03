Menu
2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Sportline

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0 TSI Sportline

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,789KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799382
  • Stock #: HW909
  • VIN: 3VW4S7AT3EM626771
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference.

We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection.

780-912-0170

Come see what makes us different!!

All vehicles have a documentation fee of $395.00 on top of the advertised price.

AMVIC Licensed

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player

