All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2015 Audi Q5

143,454 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

143,454KM
Used
VIN WA1CGCFP3FA122184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG22184
  • Mileage 143,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Ski Bag
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P235/55R19 AS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
homelink
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panoramic Glass Roof
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
A/T
Front license plate frame
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
S Line Sport Select Package
Without Front License Plate Holder
Sports Seats
BRILLIANT BLACK
MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC
Titanium Grey
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC
IBIS WHITE
FLORETT SILVER METALLIC
Radio: HDD Navigation System w/DVD Player
Adaptive headlights w/cornering function
FINE GRAIN ASH NATURAL INLAY
Monsoon Grey Metallic
CUVEE SILVER METALLIC
SCUBA BLUE METALLIC
UTOPIA BLUE METALLIC
CHESTNUT BROWN
VOLCANO RED METALLIC
PISTACHIO BEIGE
WHEELS: 8.0J X 19" 5-ARM STAR DESIGN

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

