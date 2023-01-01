$34,995+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5
- Listing ID: 9677869
- Stock #: J236061A
- VIN: 5UXKR6C55F0J77501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J236061A
- Mileage 115,109 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 BMW X5 5.0 X-Drive has the following key features: Powerful 435 HP DOHC V8 Engine, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seating, Power Front Seats, Folding Rear Seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, Leather Seats and Door Inserts, Back Up Camera, Intermittent wipers, Navigation, Advanced Drivers Assist, Rear Defrost, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Harmon Karden AM FM CD Audio System, Cruise Control 3-Zone Climate Control Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights and USB Connectivity.This BMW X5 features a Powerful V8 Engine, the Independent Suspension and all-Wheel drive system serves as a Balanced Safe and Unstoppable Commuting platform for the next proud owner.Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
Vehicle Features
