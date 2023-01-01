Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5

115,109 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 9677869
  2. 9677869
  3. 9677869
  4. 9677869
  5. 9677869
  6. 9677869
  7. 9677869
  8. 9677869
  9. 9677869
  10. 9677869
  11. 9677869
  12. 9677869
  13. 9677869
  14. 9677869
  15. 9677869
  16. 9677869
  17. 9677869
  18. 9677869
  19. 9677869
  20. 9677869
  21. 9677869
  22. 9677869
  23. 9677869
  24. 9677869
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,109KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9677869
  • Stock #: J236061A
  • VIN: 5UXKR6C55F0J77501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J236061A
  • Mileage 115,109 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 BMW X5 5.0 X-Drive has the following key features: Powerful 435 HP DOHC V8 Engine, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seating, Power Front Seats, Folding Rear Seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, Leather Seats and Door Inserts, Back Up Camera, Intermittent wipers, Navigation, Advanced Drivers Assist, Rear Defrost, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Harmon Karden AM FM CD Audio System, Cruise Control 3-Zone Climate Control Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights and USB Connectivity.This BMW X5 features a Powerful V8 Engine, the Independent Suspension and all-Wheel drive system serves as a Balanced Safe and Unstoppable Commuting platform for the next proud owner.Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 19" x 9" Star Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 449)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL
0 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Yukon
160,326 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5
115,109 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory