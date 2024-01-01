Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2015 CANAM Maverick 1000 Turbo is a high-performance off-road vehicle designed for adventure enthusiasts. This powerful machine boasts a robust 976cc engine, delivering exceptional torque and acceleration, perfect for tackling rough terrains with ease. Its advanced suspension system and durable build ensure a smooth and reliable ride, whether youre navigating rocky trails or cruising through sand dunes. The Maverick 1000 Turbo comes fully inspected, guaranteeing top-notch condition and performance.</p><p>Financing options are available, making it easier for you to own this impressive vehicle. Additionally, we offer free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchase experience. Whether youre a seasoned off-roader or new to the sport, the 2015 CANAM Maverick 1000 Turbo is an excellent choice for anyone seeking power, reliability, and adventure. Dont miss out on this opportunity to elevate your off-road experiences with a vehicle thats built to perform.</p>

2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

TURBO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

TURBO

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1722887837
  2. 1722887840
  3. 1722887842
  4. 1722887844
  5. 1722887847
  6. 1722887850
  7. 1722887853
  8. 1722887855
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2015 CANAM Maverick 1000 Turbo is a high-performance off-road vehicle designed for adventure enthusiasts. This powerful machine boasts a robust 976cc engine, delivering exceptional torque and acceleration, perfect for tackling rough terrains with ease. Its advanced suspension system and durable build ensure a smooth and reliable ride, whether you're navigating rocky trails or cruising through sand dunes. The Maverick 1000 Turbo comes fully inspected, guaranteeing top-notch condition and performance.

Financing options are available, making it easier for you to own this impressive vehicle. Additionally, we offer free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchase experience. Whether you're a seasoned off-roader or new to the sport, the 2015 CANAM Maverick 1000 Turbo is an excellent choice for anyone seeking power, reliability, and adventure. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your off-road experiences with a vehicle that's built to perform.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TURBO for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TURBO 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Polaris ATV SPORTSMAN 570 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris ATV SPORTSMAN 570 215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Polaris ATV RZR 900 EFI for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Polaris ATV RZR 900 EFI 714 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000