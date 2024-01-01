$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Can-Am Maverick 1000 X RS is a high-performance side-by-side built for power and off-road capability, with added features tailored for comfort and versatility. Powered by a 976cc Rotax V-twin engine producing around 101 horsepower, the Maverick 1000 X RS delivers impressive speed and acceleration, making it well-suited for demanding terrains and spirited trail riding. This model includes Can-Am’s Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which ensure responsive handling and smooth power delivery. The double A-arm front suspension and Torsional Trailing A-arm rear suspension offer excellent stability and control over rough terrain, with an impressive 14 inches of travel to absorb bumps and shocks.
Equipped with a snow plow, the Maverick 1000 X RS is ready to tackle winter tasks, making it a versatile choice for those in snowy climates. The addition of a premium sound system brings an enjoyable audio experience to outdoor adventures, allowing riders to listen to music while exploring trails or working in snowy conditions. With aggressive styling, a high ground clearance of 13 inches, and sturdy 27-inch Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 tires, this Maverick is built to handle both rugged off-road tracks and functional tasks with ease. Together, these features make the 2015 Can-Am Maverick 1000 X RS a powerful, adaptable, and entertaining side-by-side for year-round use.
Western Drives
