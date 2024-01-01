Menu
2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Details Description

2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

X RS $107 B/W

2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

X RS $107 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Can-Am Maverick 1000 X RS is a high-performance side-by-side built for power and off-road capability, with added features tailored for comfort and versatility. Powered by a 976cc Rotax V-twin engine producing around 101 horsepower, the Maverick 1000 X RS delivers impressive speed and acceleration, making it well-suited for demanding terrains and spirited trail riding. This model includes Can-Am’s Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which ensure responsive handling and smooth power delivery. The double A-arm front suspension and Torsional Trailing A-arm rear suspension offer excellent stability and control over rough terrain, with an impressive 14 inches of travel to absorb bumps and shocks.

Equipped with a snow plow, the Maverick 1000 X RS is ready to tackle winter tasks, making it a versatile choice for those in snowy climates. The addition of a premium sound system brings an enjoyable audio experience to outdoor adventures, allowing riders to listen to music while exploring trails or working in snowy conditions. With aggressive styling, a high ground clearance of 13 inches, and sturdy 27-inch Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 tires, this Maverick is built to handle both rugged off-road tracks and functional tasks with ease. Together, these features make the 2015 Can-Am Maverick 1000 X RS a powerful, adaptable, and entertaining side-by-side for year-round use.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000