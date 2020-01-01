2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 CHEVY CRUZE 1 LT 4 DOOR 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 1.4 LITER TURBO 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITIONING TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY COMES INSPECTED CARFAX AND FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN CAR EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022







Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.4L/83

L/100Km City: 9.1

L/100Km Hwy: 6.3

Mechanical Equipment

Alternator, 130 amps

Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio

Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps

Brakes, front disc/rear drum

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Front wheel drive

Oil life monitoring system

Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted

Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear, compound crank

Interior Equipment

Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter

Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting

Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders

Convenience hooks, rear

Cruise control

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel

Defogger, rear window, electric

Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area

Exterior Equipment

Door handles, body-colour

Enhanced Acoustic Package

Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted

Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench

Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Safety Equipment

Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock

Door locks, rear child security

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats

Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual

Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable

Trunk emergency release handle

Entertainment Equipment

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call 1-877-209-0079 to cancel. See SiriusXM "Terms & Conditions" for complete terms at siriusxm.ca. Other fees and taxes will apply. All fees and programming subject to change.)

Factory Options

ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI

TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC





Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

