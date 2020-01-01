2015 Chevrolet Cruze

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 CHEVY CRUZE 1 LT 4 DOOR 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 1.4 LITER TURBO 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITIONING TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY COMES INSPECTED CARFAX AND FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN CAR EXCELLENT CONDITION
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.4L/83
L/100Km City: 9.1
L/100Km Hwy: 6.3
Mechanical Equipment
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Front wheel drive
Oil life monitoring system
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Interior Equipment
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks, rear
Cruise control
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Defogger, rear window, electric
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Exterior Equipment
Door handles, body-colour
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Safety Equipment
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Trunk emergency release handle
Entertainment Equipment
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call 1-877-209-0079 to cancel. See SiriusXM "Terms & Conditions" for complete terms at siriusxm.ca. Other fees and taxes will apply. All fees and programming subject to change.)
Factory Options
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
