2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT/BackupCam/Accident Free

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT/BackupCam/Accident Free

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,181KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4982073
  • VIN: 1g1pc5sb1f7264208
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
1.4liter ECOTEC Turbocharged VVT Engine6 Speed Automatic Transmissiononly ** 109.181km** *** One Owner*** Accident FREE*** Well serviced*** No issues, Inspection and History Report Included Options are:- Back up Camera- Factory Remote Starter- Keyless entry- Mylink touch screen- Bluethooth- Power mirror/locks/windows- Traction control- USB/AUX- Satellite Radioand much more Buy with confidence --->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - no extra feesPlus GST Stock 9995

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

