2015 Chevrolet Cruze

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8
780-200-3042
+ taxes & licensing
1.4liter ECOTEC Turbocharged VVT Engine6 Speed Automatic Transmissiononly ** 109.181km** *** One Owner*** Accident FREE*** Well serviced*** No issues, Inspection and History Report Included Options are:- Back up Camera- Factory Remote Starter- Keyless entry- Mylink touch screen- Bluethooth- Power mirror/locks/windows- Traction control- USB/AUX- Satellite Radioand much more Buy with confidence --->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - no extra feesPlus GST Stock 9995
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8