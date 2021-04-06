2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 5 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6975572

6975572 Stock #: PT1740

PT1740 VIN: 1G1PC5SB1F7171740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour N/A

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,533 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T M/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T 6-Speed A/T WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

