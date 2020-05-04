Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,183KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4985946
  • Stock #: 2005-24
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL7FF285116
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* We will only offer in-person assistance ( TEST DRIVE & CHECKING OUT THE VEHICLES ) By confirmed Appointment. Please call 7802442886 to schedule your appointment.*

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886), EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM SUNDAY 11 AM - 4 PM.

 

           **************** 2015 CHEVROLET MALIBU 1LT**************

ENGINE: 2.4L  4CYL

 LOW MILLAGE (80183 KM )

 BACKUP CAMERA

REMOTE STARTER 

BLUETOOTH

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

