2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Leather, Mink Color, Interior Trim

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,712 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics

