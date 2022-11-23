Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

85,884 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Sun Roof Heated Seats BU Cam Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Sun Roof Heated Seats BU Cam Remote Start

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1672177261
  2. 1672177261
  3. 1672177262
  4. 1672177262
  5. 1672177261
  6. 1672177261
  7. 1672177261
  8. 1672177261
  9. 1672177261
  10. 1672177261
  11. 1672177262
  12. 1672177261
  13. 1672177262
  14. 1672177262
  15. 1672177262
  16. 1672177262
  17. 1672177262
  18. 1672177262
  19. 1672177261
  20. 1672177273
  21. 1672178086
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

85,884KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9433284
  • Stock #: 22-0229
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH3F4181603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,884 KM

Vehicle Description

New Brakes, New Sway barlinks

 

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 85,884 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 138,288 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey S...
 111,738 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory