2015 Chrysler 200

LX - One Owner

2015 Chrysler 200

LX - One Owner

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,509KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4982070
  • VIN: 1c3cccfb8fn510613
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
4 Cylinder TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)2.4 liter9 Speed Automatic Transmission** 156.509km ** *** One Owner*** Alberta ACTIVE*** Recent Inspection and Carfax INCLUDED Equipped with the essentials; - power windows/locks/mirrors, - automatic headlights, - cruise control, - air conditioning, - multi-function steering wheel, - push-button start, - smart key, - AM/FM/USB/AUX, - 12V plug-ins and more!  *** Very reliable car, solid and NO ISSUES. Buy with confidence -->>We are Amvic licensed BusinessAll in Price - no extra or hidden feesplus GST Stock 5666

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

