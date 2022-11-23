Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

123,718 KM

Details Description Features

$16,250

+ tax & licensing
$16,250

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

C, Leather, Pano,NAV, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote

2015 Chrysler 200

C, Leather, Pano,NAV, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,250

+ taxes & licensing

123,718KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9398776
  • Stock #: 22-0201
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG7FN515947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0201
  • Mileage 123,718 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New oil cooler seal, NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

