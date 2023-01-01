Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

156,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

PREMIUM

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

  1. 1678241989
  2. 1678242007
  3. 1678242007
  4. 1678242007
  5. 1678242007
  6. 1678242007
  7. 1678242007
  8. 1678242007
  9. 1678242007
  10. 1678242007
  11. 1678242007
  12. 1678242007
  13. 1678242007
  14. 1678242007
  15. 1678242007
  16. 1678242007
  17. 1678242007
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9688678
  • VIN: 2C4RC1JG1FR720406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Sell Motors

2019 Kia Soul LX
 118,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 3.2L Pr...
 54,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 86,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Trans Sell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Call Dealer

780-667-XXXX

(click to show)

780-667-9101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory