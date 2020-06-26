Menu
Waterloo Ford

780-423-4330

2015 Dodge Charger

2015 Dodge Charger

R/T | Heated Seats | Moonroof | Reverse Cam/Sensor

2015 Dodge Charger

R/T | Heated Seats | Moonroof | Reverse Cam/Sensor

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

  61,349KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5279990
  Stock #: 0EX7806A
  VIN: 2C3CDXCT9FH844448
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** 2015 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Block heater, Compass, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Driver Convenience Group, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Plus Group, Power door mirrors, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29N R/T, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 8" Hyper Black Aluminum. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

