11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5
780-423-4330
**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** 2015 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Block heater, Compass, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Driver Convenience Group, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Plus Group, Power door mirrors, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29N R/T, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 8" Hyper Black Aluminum. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!
