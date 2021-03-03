Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

156,165 KM

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

AERO

2015 Dodge Dart

AERO

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

156,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6631100
  • Stock #: 2102-13
  • VIN: 1C3CDFDH9FD150800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,165 KM

Vehicle Description

************ 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ***********

-ON LISTED PRICE-

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

   ************** 2015 DODGE DART AERO ********** 

ENGINE: 1.4L 4CYL

 

BACKUP CAMERA 

GPS

BLUETOOTH

TOUCH SCAREEN

CRUISE CONTROL

GOOD ON GAS

INSPECTED 

ACTIVE STATUS

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

