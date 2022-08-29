Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

136,000 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9111637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

