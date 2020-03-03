Menu
2015 Dodge Durango

SXT

2015 Dodge Durango

SXT

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,503KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4722351
  • Stock #: HW905
  • VIN: 1C4RDJAG4FC923215
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference.

We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection.

Come see what makes us different!!

All vehicles have a documentation fee of $395.00 on top of the advertised price.

AMVIC Licensed

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

