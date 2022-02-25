Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,182 KM

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

133,182KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8446023
  • Stock #: PW7904
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR547904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,182 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormal branding. Carfac report of fire of $223

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

