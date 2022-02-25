$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3031
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
855-996-3031
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8446023
- Stock #: PW7904
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR547904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW7904
- Mileage 133,182 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormal branding. Carfac report of fire of $223
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.